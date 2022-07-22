Assassin’s Creed Infinity could take place in Japan (among other places)

- Advertisement -

’s Infinitythe future installment of the well-known Ubisoft saga that rides between adventure, stealth and historical fiction, be a revolution by possibly implementing a model based on the game as a service and strongly focused on online.

Today there is not much concrete information about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be like, but rumors point to radical changes that will end up offering a different experience than what has traditionally been seen. Until now, the different installments of the saga have been set in specific time periods, but apparently the developers are trying to give a twist to the future installment so that it contains multiple locations that expand the Assassin’s Creed universe.

And what locations will Assassin’s Creed Infinity have? Little is known at the moment, but it would be likely to think that at least the players will find some that have been shown during the trajectory of this long saga. On top of that, according to Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, one of the locations that could be found in the future game would be Japana place that fans of the saga have been asking for for a long time.

It is important to bear in mind that not even the form in which the content will arrive is clear, so the different locations could perfectly be sold as different content and separately. What does seem to be clear is that there is a collaboration between Ubisoft’s Montreal and Quebec studios. The first was responsible for Origins and Valhalla at the time, while the second did the same with Origins.

Ubisoft would not only be working on the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but also on another “traditional” installment in which the protagonist would be the same as in Valhalla: Basim. This other title, whose code name is Ristcould be set in Baghdad or would include the city the locations and initially it would have been planned as an expansion of the aforementioned Valhalla (logical if the protagonist is the same), but apparently Ubisoft decided to turn the course afterwards to turn it into a standalone game.

As we can see, Ubisoft is willing to squeeze everything it can out of what has been one of its goose that lays the golden eggs, and that is because, despite the obvious overexploitation that it suffers, Assasin’s Creed continues to be a ticket factory for the company, because otherwise it would not be explained that it continues to launch more deliveries and that such an ambitious and revolutionary project (within the parameters of the saga) as Infinity has been announced. The company has already announced that by September we will have more information.