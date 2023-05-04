Find out how the benefits of cell phone insurance can improve your life

Have you ever thought about taking out cell phone insurance to stay protected in relation to your smartphone, but gave up on the idea because you think this service is bureaucratic and difficult to hire? Know that Pier Mobile Insurance offers ease throughout the process, in addition to delivering a series of benefits to improve your life. Do you want to know how to subscribe and what are the advantages of taking out insurance for your smartphone? We explain it to you in detail here at TechSmart.

Benefits of subscribing to cell phone insurance

Having cell phone insurance is more than just ensuring coverage for burglary and theft. In practice, it means always being calm in everyday situations when you need to use your device, which in fact represents an improvement in life. In other words, you’ll be able to take a photo in peace, you won’t have that fear of taking your smartphone out of your pocket anywhere and that’s not to mention the tranquility of being able to take selfies or answer messages even if you’re on the street. Intel shows in video the “magic” of the XeSS in its Arc Alchemist graphics In addition, as much as it seems to be an “expense” to take out cell phone insurance, by doing so, you minimize what could be a large monetary loss if you do not have insurance… This is because you will know that the insurance company will be there to help you in case you need.

Pier Mobile Insurance

Pier Mobile Insurance is a service that is with you in the most diverse situations. It works without surprises or bureaucracy. You can activate it through the app and protect yourself right away. No need, deductible or fine print. - Advertisement - The service consists of subscription insurance. You can pay monthly on your credit card and cancel whenever you want, without paying a penalty. Pier, as a digital insurance company, eliminates any “bureaucracy” in the process.

coverage

By contracting Pier Mobile Insurance, you will have a series of benefits to always keep calm with your device. The company provides coverage against robbery and theft, both simple (no traces of crime) and qualified (when there is any evidence of crime, such as a torn backpack). In fact, Pier was the first insurer to cover simple theft and is still one of the few that offer this coverage. - Advertisement - Pier also covers smartphones without an invoice. So you can take out insurance for new, used or even equipment purchased abroad, regardless of how long it has been used. The company’s coverage also covers the entire national territory. Thus, by having the insurance contracted, you will be protected anywhere in Europe. Seguro Celular Pier also provides quick reimbursement, around 80% of payments take place within 5 working days after sending the Police Report and blocking the smartphone by IMEI. In addition, they have a technology that they call Pier Bolt, which is nothing more than an artificial intelligence that analyzes refund requests extremely quickly, making payments in even 1 second! To do this, simply have the application installed on your device at the time of the incident. To request a refund, just go to Pier’s website or download the app on another cell phone! You will need to open a BO (it can be the digital one) and block the IMEIs, which can be easily done by calling your carrier.

How to hire?