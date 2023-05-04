NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is again the most popular GPU among Steam users

Update (5/3/2023) – by DT

Desktop gaming platform Steam released a new edition of the monthly report with information about its users’ hardware, and April 2023 data showed the return of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 as the most popular graphics card. NVIDIA’s entry model led with a 6.19% share of all base PCs running Steam in April. the GPU GeForce GTX 1060 took the second position with 4.99%, while the RTX 3060 dropped to third place with 4.66%.





It is worth remembering that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 appeared with the most popular graphics card among Steam users in March, with more than 10% share. However, in April it saw its presence indicator drop by more than half. - Advertisement - The notebook version of the RTX 3060 comes in fourth place with 4.51% and the GeForce RTX 2060 appears in fifth place with 4.45% share. This shows that theNVIDIA graphics cards remain popular with Steam gamers. A new malware for Linux that hijacks IoT devices to mine cryptocurrencies





AMD trails well behind NVIDIA with a 2.97% share, which contains the RX 6000 series GPUs. RX 500. Vega models, including iGPU, add up to 2.03%. Looking at Steam users’ processors, Intel’s chips remain the most popular choice with a 67.14% share, while AMD ranks second with 32.84%, but the company has been gaining ground faster.

Original text (03/04/2023) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 becomes the most popular graphics card among Steam users

Steam released the monthly update of its report that shows statistics from users of its gaming platform, revealing which operating systems, processors and GPUs are most used by players. In March 2023, the GeForce RTX 3060 conquered a new peak and became the most used graphics card by store consumers. - Advertisement - Until February 2023, the leader in the ranking of video cards most used by Steam users was the GTX 1650, but several players have migrated to video card options from the lines with native support for ray tracing, including the RTX 3070 and RTX 2060 In a matter of days, the GeForce RTX 3060 jumped to a 10.67% share of users.

Powered by 82.63% of all devices running Steam, GeForce is the dominant leader in the dedicated graphics market. NVIDIA signs 22 of the 25 most popular graphics cards in the rankingwhile the Radeon RX 580 is one of the most popular models from AMD and Intel is mostly known for its integrated UHD and Xe graphics. The GeForce RTX 3060 is considered one of the best value graphics cards on the market today, offering native ray tracing and next-gen memory for around US$329. It is worth remembering that some of the company’s video cards easily exceed the range of a thousand dollars. - Advertisement -

Other statistics listed by Steam indicate that 3 out of 4 Windows users own an Intel processor. The North American manufacturer registered a growth of 9.01% of market share on the platform in March 2023, while AMD is down 9%. Interestingly, 58.4% of those running Steam on Linux use AMD’s CPU.

It is worth remembering that data from the gaming platform is restrictive and does not faithfully represent the market. For example, macOS only has a 1.4% share among Steam users due to limited game support, but the statcounter estimates that 17% of computers worldwide run Apple’s operating system. Do you have a gaming video card? What’s your model? Comment!

