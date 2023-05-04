Google TV gets updated with hibernate apps and performance improvements

Google has just released more news for Google TV, its operating system for smart TVs. This time the focus is on performance with optimizations in response time when calling, accessing applications and performing other actions, in addition to reducing memory consumption by applications.

Starting with storage usage, Google is introducing the application hibernation function, initially launched for mobile phones and now also available for smart TVs based on Android S and newer versions. With it, applications will be automatically hibernated when not used for more than 30 days.

Another interesting novelty is the size of applications for Google TV, now optimized to take up about 25% less storage space.

Finally, we have the performance issue, which has also received polishes to speed up application load times, turn on the TV, and more.

We've made updates to your devices and remotes to eliminate the wait time. We've reduced the time it takes to activate Google TV, the response time between the TV and button clicks on the remote, and the amount of time you see the loading animation when restarting your device. These improvements are already rolling out to your devices and will help you access your content faster.

Google says that all the new features are rolling out to all supported devices automatically, so you don’t have to do anything to enable them.