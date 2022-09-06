Fan-made concept shows version of Super Mario in Unreal Engine 5

Now it’s Super ’s turn to have a version made in Unreal 5 along with RTX technologies. At first, the title joins several others that have already had s exposed on Youtube produced in the graphic engine, such as God of War, Resident Evil, The Witcher and GTA IV. The mustachioed plumber appears in a cartoon version as in his regular games, with the biggest change made to the scenarios and mechanics. As a result, what you can see in the released video is a darker aspect than what you normally see in Mario games.

Throughout the production, the protagonist walks and runs along a linear path, obtains powers and defeats some enemies. It is possible to notice the more realistic effects, with them being incinerated by the fireballs and a lot of blood when the plumber jumps on top of the Goombas. - Advertisement - He is heading towards the castle where Bowser, his enemy, is and as he uses a platform to travel there, the video is in slow motion, highlighting the expressions of the villain and Mario, who is covered in blood and prepares a ball. of fire to launch towards your enemy.