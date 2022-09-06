LG also launches its NFTs platform on smart TVs

A few months after Samsung announced the launch of support for NFTs for its TVs, now it is LG that is joining this trend by launching its own NFTs buying and selling service on its smart TVs, a new that comes under the name of LG Art Lab with which, according to LG, users will be able to “buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital works of art” from their own televisions.

For now, this platform will be available for LG Smart TV users in the United States with models running webOS 5.0 or higher, who will be the ones who can install the application of the new NFTs platform directly from the home screen.



According to LG:

A convenient and unique solution for viewing and exchanging NFTs at home, the platform includes the LG Art Lab Drops feature, which profiles artists and previews new work coming soon to the platform. Meanwhile, the real-time Live Drops countdown ensures that users never miss out on a "newly released" NFT.

For now there are hardly any NFTs available, but it will be next September 22 when the unique digital works of Barry X Ball’s ‘Metal’ series arriveartist known for reinterpreting classical and modernist sculptures using the latest 3D scanning and printing technologies.

Over time, the possibilities will be expanded, since LG promises that the catalog will be expanded monthly, and that they will parade through the screen of users’ televisions even during periods of inactivity.

In this sense, Once the NFT you want to obtain has been chosen, it will only be necessary to complete the purchase operation by scanning the QR code that will appear on the screen with the mobile phone and opening the Wallypto application, LG’s digital cryptocurrency wallet service for mobile phones.

Note that it will be necessary to previously have a sufficient balance of USD Coin (USDC), a stable currency linked to the value of the US dollar.

Unlike other NFT platforms, LG bets on the Hedera network, which, unlike the Ethereum and Solana networks, does not use a block chain, instead using its own alternative called hashgraph, and whose defenders believe that it is the fastest and most efficient to transact than with blockchains.

The Helera network describes itself as the “most used and sustainable corporate public ledger for the decentralized economy”. It will be a matter of time before LG decides to extend its new NFTs platform to other markets, although at the moment there is no mention of it.

More Info/Image Credit: LG Newsroom