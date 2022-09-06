IFA 2022: Garmin launches new Venu Sq 2 line smartwatches with GPS, NFC and more

Confirming rumors released at the end of August, launched this Monday (5) at IFA 2022, a technology event held in Berlin, Germany, its new line of Venu Sq 2 to extend the company’s smartwatch catalog with new options equipped with mid-range hardware and compact construction. The new accessory features a rectangular face that is similar to the Apple Watch, but the coincidences end there. In this model, the brand chose to insert a 1.41-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×320 pixels, Always on Display mode for an always-on screen and protection. Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The sides are aluminum with polymer reinforced to ensure that the device will not be damaged in case of a fall or other impacts. The dimensions are 40.6 x 37.0 x 11.1 mm and the wearable weighs just 38 grams. - Advertisement - Like the other watches of the brand, the Venu Sq 2 also supports health and fitness tools with sensors for heart rate, blood saturation (Sp02), stress, sleep monitoring and features for women such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

Going forward, the smart watch is also compatible with various sports modes such as swimming, walking, running, cycling, golf and so on. Other highlights of the device include the GPS sensor for tracking the route, NFC for payments and certification that ensures dust and water resistance up to 5 ATM. Although it did not reveal details about the datasheet, Garmin confirms that the Venu Sq 2 has a battery with autonomy for up to 20 hours. As for pricing and availability, both the standard version and Music Edition launched in Europe costing €269.99 (~R$1,390) and €299 (~R$1,545), respectively.

Venu Sq 2 Music Edition stands out for allowing users to store up to 500 songs directly on the smart watch.

