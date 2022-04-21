Latest newsIreland

Family’s desperate appeal to find suitcase lost at Dublin Airport

Brian Adam

A Kildare family is desperately appealing for help to locate a missing suitcase that is believed to be lost at Dublin Airport filled with toys and clothes after a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Claire Coyne and her family were on a holiday to Disneyland in Paris from Thursday 14 April until Tuesday 19 April, before flying home on the 13:15 Aer Lingus flight through Dublin Airport yesterday.

However, the family discovered that they were missing a suitcase.

She told Dublin Live: “We arrived to Dublin at approximately 3pm yesterday as there was a delay leaving Charles de Gaulle Airport. We disembarked the aircraft and went straight to carousel 4 for our luggage and all our luggage including our travel cot came out bar one case.”

The missing grey coloured TopMove suitcase contains all of her young daughter Sophie’s clothes including Minnie Mouse ears, bows, and a very special Sleeping Beauty costume purchased in the Disney shop in Dublin.

Claire said: “Some of my own clothes were in it too as we shared a bag but I’m just desperate to get her stuff back as it was her first trip abroad and special memories for us all.”

Claire reported the missing luggage to staff at Aer Lingus, and she had a call on Wednesday from staff where she was told that the suitcase was tagged in Dublin and arrived on the carousel.

She said: “I told them it was not there and I was in row 10 on the airplane so it didn’t take us long to get off. I didn’t hear anything back for hours and got another person who said they had no record of the bag.

“So I actually don’t know if it did arrive in Dublin and someone may have picked it up by accident, or if it’s still in France.”



The missing suitcase looks similar to this one

Claire said that the missing suitcase has put a real downer on the family’s holiday.

“We had planned this holiday for my mam as she turned 60 in December and then wanted to go to Disneyland with her grandchildren, so it was myself and my husband with our two children, my mam and my sister and her husband.

“I just really want Sophie’s stuff back.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin Airport and Aer Lingus for comment.

Brian Adam
