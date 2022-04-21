Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Instagram removes the “Recents” tab for some users

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Some Instagram users have seen how in their applications the “Recents” tab disappeared within the section that allows you to search for content grouped under a hashtag or label, leaving only the categories of the most visited publications and Reels available.

The disappearance of the most recent content tab grouped under the same label could serve to enhance the Reels

From Instagram it has been reported that the disappearance of the tab that allows access to the most recent publications grouped under the same label or hashtag is part of a limited scope test that would only affect a small group of users.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

This change could be part of a modification of the way of displaying content that could be aimed at promoting Reels, one of the most popular content formats on Instagram, emerged to compete with the short videos of TikTok, one of the social networks that has acquired the most users, exceeding 1,000 million in just five years.

Read:

WhatsApp works on its new survey function

«we want to see if [este cambio] help people to connect with more interesting and relevant content via hashtags, while also keeping you up to date [de lo que está sucediendo]“, said an Instagram spokesperson.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

This modification would seek to influence the company’s effort to convert hashtags into content with the highest possible value for users. It is a novelty that comes shortly after the tests of a new function that would allow users to discover and support social causes directly from the hashtags.

recent instagrams

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

With these tests, Instagram would demonstrate its interest in promoting hashtags on the social network and it should not be ruled out that over the next few months Instagram could undertake new tests related precisely to the labels, their use, dissemination and possibilities.

.

Read:

WhatsApp: Signal competes with its strict encryption protocol, what does it mean?

Previous articleFamily’s desperate appeal to find suitcase lost at Dublin Airport
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Family’s desperate appeal to find suitcase lost at Dublin Airport

A Kildare family is desperately appealing for help to locate a missing suitcase that is believed to be...
WhatsApp

I can’t install WhatsApp on Android: possible causes and solutions

You are brand new mobile and... Fatal error: you can't download WhatsApp. Or maybe you're not...
How to?

How to share code in a pretty image

When we program a function, procedure or any other code, and we want to share it on social...
Ireland

When is Earth Day 2022? Everything you need to know about environment holiday

Earth Day 2022 takes place tomorrow across the globe, in what will be the 52nd annual celebration. ...