Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram will launch new payment features

Meta (parent of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) is preparing a major product reorganization that would include “possible payment ” on these three platforms, according to an internal memorandum sent to company employees last week.

Advertising will continue to appear on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram even in the applications of subscribers to payment methods with exclusive functions

The decision will correspond to a new department of Meta specifically dedicated to developing possible ways of monetizing its platforms, a response after the problems generated to the Meta advertising revenue system after the iOS changes in the tracking policy oriented to the ads that appear in the devices of this ecosystem.

The new division of Meta is called New Monetization Experiences and is led by Prtiti Raychoudhury, who previously headed Meta’s research division.

However, John Hegeman, Meta’s vice president of monetization oversight, says the company remains committed to growing its ad business and does not contemplate plans in relation to allowing users to “turn off” the appearance of advertising in apps of its platforms, but it has not provided information about the payment functionalities either, so it can be concluded that when these appear they will not mean the removal of the ads in the Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram apps. Instead, paying subscribers will simply have access to additional features and benefits.

Precisely this week Twitter has officially announced one of the most anticipated functions, that of editing tweets, but it will not be available to all users but only to those subscribers to the premium subscription of the social network, Twitter Blue.

With this type of strategy, the aim is to reinforce the added value of the paid versions of these platforms so that exclusive benefits can only be accessed in these modalities and, as is the case with the editing of tweets, long demanded by users. .

Snapchat also recently ed Snapchat Plus, with exclusive paid features for its subscribers only, which has turned out to be more profitable than Twitter Blue in the first few months.