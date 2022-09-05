Windows 11 will receive “Moments 1” and “Moments 2”, we explain what they are

- Advertisement -

The Redmond giant has not yet confirmed the release date of 11 22H2, but everything seems to indicate that its arrival will take place in coming weeks, and that it will not go beyond September 20. This is a first-level update, which means it will introduce new features and extend the support cycle for that operating system, just like the semi-annual updates in Windows 10.

Among the most important novelties that will arrive with Windows 11 22H2 we can highlight the recovery of the drag and drop function in the taskbar, improvements in the start menu at the customization level and a new task manager. We can also expect improvements at the level of stability and performance in general. This update has been available in the beta testing channel for some time now, and is complete.

Although Windows 11 22H2 is the highlight that Microsoft has prepared for us, this will not be the only update that the Redmond giant will launch before the end of 2022. According to various information, the company is working on “ 1” and “Moments 2”two sets of new features that could start arriving in October of this year, and which will be outlined as minor updates.

It is something very curious and very interesting, because Microsoft not used to using minor updates to introduce new features, although we still do not have a complete list of the changes that both updates will introduce, so right now we can only wait to see what the American company surprises us with. As we have anticipated, “Moments 1” would arrive in October, specifically in the first week, and “Moments 2” should arrive sometime in 2023, since it is still in an earlier stage of development.

According to the information we have on the table right now “Moments 1” will introduce some long-awaited features, such as tabs and a new sidebar to Windows 11 File Explorer, and it will also activate a feature called “Suggested Actions”, which will offer us instructions on the next steps that we must follow based on the text that we have selected in certain applications, such as Microsoft Teams.

We don’t know what prompted Microsoft to take these steps, but the Redmond giant likely wants to accelerate the arrival of new features in Windows 11and avoid the user having to wait for the release of the first level updates to enjoy new features that are already finished and ready for activation, and that will considerably improve the value and possibilities of said operating system.