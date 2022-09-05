Android 14 will have satellite connectivity, Google prepares for the future

- Advertisement -

Just a few weeks ago 13 was official, and information has already appeared that shows some of the improvements that are going to be included in the new iteration that is preparing for the year 2023. And, the truth is that there is something that is especially striking due to how important it is for the . We show you what it is. Leaving aside the possible dates that are already being handled for the arrival of the first test version of Android 14, what has been known is one of the new options that will be part of the new version of the operating system developed by Google, both for smartphones and tablets. And the truth is that, although it may seem otherwise, this is of great importance: we are talking about the inclusion of satellite . The benefits that Android 14 will have for this Well, there are many… although not all of them can be enjoyed from the moment the new version of Android becomes a reality. The most important, without a doubt, is that a new communication channel is opened when accessing the Internet from smartphones and tablets that offer the corresponding compatibility. This, at first, is surely used for emergencies -since the coverage is much broader-. Of course, the speeds it offers do not currently reach 5G levels, for example -especially indoors-. But this will change gradually to overcome them due to not having to pass the data through antennas before reaching the terminals. Of course, the importance of the operators in the implementation is vital, since they are the ones who have to open the tap so that they become universal. And from the looks of it, this will start in 2023 and hopefully Android 14 would be ready. Good for Google. A confirmation that is completely official We say this because Hiroshi Lockheimer, one of the senior managers of Google itself (for example, he is one of the heads of Android or Chrome OS), has published a message on Twitter in which he confirms the arrival of satellite connections to the operating system. Therefore, there is no doubt that the new version of 2023 will have this option that is as necessary as it is new. The truth is that the most important companies in the market, such as Apple, Samsung and Google itself, are already working on their new devices to offer the necessary compatibility. And, this is still a clear warning that the use of this type of connection will be important for the future -not so distant- And, therefore, it is very important that Android 14 offers the necessary support as it will happen. >