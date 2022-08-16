Exiting the Android 13 beta program without losing the latest update is possible: we tell you how to do it

Although it seems that the wait has been eternal, the official version of 13 can now be installed on compatible devices after a long process. And it is that for all those most curious users, Google opened the doors that any person, whether or not a developer, could test Android 13 in advance to offer the necessary feedback in its development. Now, once the final version is released, you may be thinking of unsubscribe from this programand you can do it without losing the newly installed version.





And it is that for many people it can become “afraid” when we talk about withdrawing a beta, because it is believed that finally stable versions that have been installed will be lost. But nothing is further from reality, Google allows you to get out of this program of with a few taps on the screen of your Android.

Removing the beta program from Android 13 will be possible until 2023

When the stable version of Android 13 is installed, keep in mind that the device will continue to be linked to the Google program so that you can test everything that comes in the future. Keep in mind that Google itself has recognized that there will be betas of this system until June 2023. This means that each quarter you receive a new beta with experimental features that you may or may not like.

But in the event that you have already tried the most interesting thing that is Android 13 as such during these months, and you do not want to continue “playing” the experience by having a beta, the best thing is leave the program in a stable version. This is something really important, because if we put ourselves in the situation of installing the September beta and we want to get out in a few days, device data will be wiped. This is something common in Google and that is why you should take advantage of the windows that Google offers.

These windows are those that can be found between betas. After the final release of Android 13 open several weeks until the september update. And this is where you should exit the program, because otherwise you will have to wait until December for the next window, unless you want to delete the user data from the computer.

Exit the program in a few clicks

Once you have decided to leave the program, you should know that the process is really simple. This is because from your computer, with the active Google account, or from your own compatible Android, the process is done on a web page. Specifically, you must go to google.com/android/beta, which you surely remember from the registration process you followed to download your Android beta.

When accessing this website, at the top, you will see a series of shortcuts to the different parts of the page. In this case you will have to click on Devices, and at the moment you will see both the name and an image of the mobile. Below this will appear the message Cancel on which when clicking and giving the second consent the subscription to the beta program will be canceled.

In case you are in the beta, you should know that Within 24 hours, an update that must be installed will be received on the device which will erase all user data. This will proceed to return to the most recent stable version. In these cases, Google itself acknowledges that there may even be problems when restoring a backup. That is why you should always be very careful and follow the recommendations of using the windows offered by Google itself.