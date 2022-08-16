Android 13, Google’s new operating system, can now be downloaded

What’s new in 13. (Photo: )

After a few months in beta, android 13 it’s here. The stable version of system of Google it’s already ahead of the regular release season and is available for download.

For now, yes. is exclusive to google-pixel, Although I’m sure the rest of devices compatible will adopt it soon.

Of course, the date depends on the manufacturer of the terminal. The people of Mountain View say that companies like Samsung, Asus, Nokia, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi they will start adopting Android 13 starting this year.

Android 13 arrives with some changes in the interface and improvements in several sections

First of all, it can be noted new app icons, whose color changes depending on the selected wallpaper and other options.

Of course, Google warns that this novelty has to be done by app developers. The idea is not only to give users more customization options, but also to standardize the visual language of the operating system, Material You.

“You can customize non-Google apps to match your phone’s wallpaper theme and colors, making your home screen more cohesive and unique in style,” Google explains from the official statement.

What's new in Android 13. (Photo: Google)

For its part, the media player interface will have colors indicating the cover of the album or podcast being listened to. Yes, a proposal very similar to that of Spotify. The playbar will even have a fun animation that moves to the beat of the tune.

Moving on to the new features, Android 13 will finally allow set the language of each app separately. In the past, applications used the common system language, but some users have been requesting a more specific setting for years. Google complied with his request.

Android 13 also cares about health. This version adds more options for the mode ‘Bedtime’, such as darkening the wallpaper or turning on dark mode at a certain time.

“These display options help your eyes adjust to the dark when you’re about to go to bed, and help you fall asleep again if you wake up and check your device in the middle of the night,” the company said.

What’s new in Android 13. (Photo: Google)

User privacy and security is reinforced

Since previous versions of the operating system, Google has paid special attention to improve the privacy and user safety and Android 13 is no exception.

First, now you can specifically choose which photos and videos to share with an app, instead of granting permissions to the entire library.

Also, Android 13 will detect when sensitive data is being copied. Like email, phone number and credentials. So that? For automatically delete them from the clipboard after a certain period of time. This ensures that applications will not be able to access data unrelated to them.

Regarding the notificationsnow Permissions can be granted (or denied) to applications as soon as they are downloaded. “Apps you download now will need your explicit permission to send you notifications, instead of sending them to you by default,” they added.

What’s new in Android 13. (Photo: Google)

An improved ecosystem

Google is well aware that the competition has a very strong ecosystem that works across multiple devices. With Android 13 they have taken an important step to improve in this aspect.

If it is a reader who usually uses messaging services for a long time, With Android 13 you will be able to access these applications directly from your chrome book. How? Operating systems facilitate the distribution of this type of applications in the computer.

On the other hand, when you copy text, links, images and videos on a device running Android 13, you can paste them on another device, also updated with the new operating system, that is using the same Google account. A Tabletjust to cite an example.

What’s new in Android 13. (Photo: Google)

And speaking of tablets, they will have a new multitasking manager from which you can see all open apps in one place. It also makes it easy to use split screen mode.

Also, touches with a stylus will now be distinguished from touches with the palm of the hand, thus preventing accidental operations. “Whether you’re writing or drawing on your tablet, you’ll experience fewer accidental touches that come from simply resting your hand on the screen.”

Google has not forgotten the part of Audio on Android 13. Compatible headphones will be able to take advantage of the spatial sound to change the source of the sound according to the movement of your head.

has also been added support for Bluetooth LE (Low Energy), which promises to reduce the time it takes to connect to a device that outputs an audio signal. “You can also enjoy improved audio quality and stream it to multiple devices at the same time,” they mention.