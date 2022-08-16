How to know the health of your battery on Apple MacBook laptops

- Advertisement -

The battery is an essential component in , so knowing its status is always a good thing. Knowing this is sometimes complicated, but the truth is that in macbook from Apple the difficulty is minimal as you will be able to verify. Therefore, you will be able to be clear if you have to change the component or simply improve the use you give to the equipment.

The way you communicate in Apple’s operating system for computers has to do with the load cycles. These allow to know in a fairly exact way if the health of the battery is good enough (that is, it can be as precise as in the iPhone, although the steps to take are different as you will see).

What are load cycles?

It is a count that is made of the loading processes that are done with the equipment and that counts each time you fill the component when it is empty and goes to 100% (If you charge your MacBook when you have half your battery left, it counts as half, so it’s not a bad idea to plug in your computer when you get a chance for maximum optimization.)

In figures, to give you an idea, Apple prepares its laptops to be retain 80% of its initial capacity when performing 1,000 charge cycles. And, this, allows you to know quite exactly the state in which the component is.

So you can know the status of your MacBook battery

The steps you have to take to know this information They are the ones listed below:

Once you have the computer on, click on the apple-shaped icon in the upper right area of ​​the screen. A context menu appears and, there, you choose About this Mac.

Now, you will see a new window in which you have to choose System information and then, in the options that you will see in the upper area of ​​the data that is displayed, select Hardware 8 (it is in the upper left area).

Now click on Power and on the right side look for the option called Cycle count or similar and you will see a number that is the one that the operating system has counted.

you have finished

The truth is that this information about the MacBook is important and is very positive that Apple shows it so clearly in the operating system. Without a doubt, the rest of the manufacturers should take note to do something similar.

