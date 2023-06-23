Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a fight… And the CEO of Meta has accepted

- Advertisement -

Fight of millionaires! Yes, we could not start this news in a better way. Mainly, because Musk wants to go head-to-head with Mark Zuckerberg, and the owner and founder of Meta has picked up the gauntlet to accept the ‘fight’. It’s not kidding. But, to put ourselves in a situation, let’s see what has happened. A few weeks ago we heard about Meta’s next project: launching its own alternative to Twitter. And of course, this movement on the part of Zuckerberg’s company has not pleased Elon Musk, who began to attack the owner and founder of Meta through Twitter. Elon Musk stings Zuckerberg, and he has entered the rag The problem is that it was discovered that, in an internal Meta meeting, Mark said that he did not understand why Twitter did not have a billion users and that they are looking for a version of this social network that “is administered in a sensible way”, as collected from The Verge. And of course, the good old Elon Musk has gotten quite pissed off and has started to do his thing. Little by little Musk was ‘trolling’ Mark Zuckerberg, with messages like “zuck my tongue” and the like. Until he raised the bar too high by ‘inviting’ the of Meta for a match. And he has … As you will see in the message that heads these lines, Elon Musk responds to a user who publishes that Meta is working on an alternative to Twitter with a surprising response, although humorously, obviously: “I’m ready for a fight in cage if he is hahaha”. And of course, what nobody expected is that Mark Zuckerberg would respond. And he has done it. So social networks have exploded when the CEO of Meta has told Elon Musk through his Instagram account to tell him the location, Of course, Elon Musk has confirmed saying that the fight will be in Las Vegas. And to close this funny situation, the owner of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX has warned his ‘rival’ in the octagon that “I have this great movement that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do not do nothing.” Who will win in this cage match, Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? What is clear is that they will not fight in a ring, but everything indicates that they will as two social networks that will compete to eliminate Twitter. Can Mark with Elon? >