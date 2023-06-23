HomeTech NewsKeep track of your weight, BMI, and more with this $30 smart...

Keep track of your weight, BMI, and more with this $30 smart scale

According to NBC News, smart scales provide a terrific means of tracking your overall health. But who wants to pay upwards of $100 for a name-brand model? No one, that’s who — Especially since you can get the Roomie Sophie smart body scale on sale for way less.

The Roomie Sophie is a smart body scale that can record 11 different body metrics all at once. It tracks things like your weight, BMI, metabolic age, muscle mass, and more. And then you can pair it with its “Feelfit” companion app, which is free to download and use, to gain an even better insight into your health and fitness goals.

If you struggle to lose weight, then the Roomie Sophie may be an ideal addition to your daily routine. It’s easy to set up and use, it comes with batteries so you can get started right away, and it’s compatible with other health apps you might already be using — including Fitbit — so it’s definitely versatile. 

Pick up the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale with Free App on sale for just $29.99.

 

