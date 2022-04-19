Elon Mars, the online game where Elon Musk, Mars and Dogecoins appear

It’s not the most sophisticated game in the world, nor the one with the best graphics, it doesn’t even have good music, but it has all the ingredients to go viral for a few hours.

This is Elon Mars, a game in which we have to control an Elon Musk to collect as many coins as possible by moving sideways while shooting.

The scenario, Mars, of course, but in addition to dogecoins, faces of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also fall, and shooting him gives even more points.

It’s a game created by student Louis Min, who decided to make it in JS during a Bootcamp at Ironhack. We are talking about a project created in a few hours, so there is no hidden level of sophistication at any time.

Available at elon-mars.netlify.app, players can share their score on Twitter, all before any of the game’s “uninvited” protagonists decide that some rule of good taste is being violated and close the game before they can. become famous.

Let’s hope good old Louis spends a few more hours making it a little more complex, and that neither Jeff Bezos nor Elon Musk cares, since it’s these little things that give us a geek smile in the morning.