Appeal renewed for teenager missing for over a week

By: Brian Adam

Gardai have renewed an appeal for a teenager missing from Dublin city centre.

The 16-year-old boy has been missing since Monday last week.

Jodie Burns is described as being 5’9” with a stocky build and short blonde hair.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí at Store Street are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing 16-year-old Jodie Burns who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 11th April, 2022.

“Jodie is described as being 5’ 9” tall, of stocky build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. Jodie is known to frequent the Dublin City centre, Tallaght or Longford areas.”

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

