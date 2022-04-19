Amazon would be preparing the jump to augmented reality

Job offers from companies like Amazon are, on many occasions, a sneak peek at what they’re working on. And it is that although they make a flag of discretion, limit the scope of the information to the maximum and put all the measures at their disposal to avoid leaks, when the contracting phase has to be opened, it is impossible to find professionals specialized in certain areas. without mentioning it in the candidacies.

Just two days ago, we told you about Microsoft’s plans to improve interoperability between Windows 11 and Android and, as we told you then, this was made public by various job offers posted by those from Redmond for the start-up of a new working group. Obviously, when companies publish these offers, they already know that their plans will no longer be secret, so either it is an assumed risk, or it may in some cases be part of their communication plans, an option that we cannot rule out either.

Be that as it may, The Verge echoes several job offers published by Amazon, in which the company claims to be working on a new device for the home that, in some way, use augmented reality technology. Amazon does not give details about it in the offers, but the sum of them does help to make a basic profile of the work team that Amazon would intend to launch for this new device.

On the one hand, Amazon is looking for a “software engineer – XR/AR, XR/AR devices“, and in the job description you indicate that your objective will be “conceive and develop software and key architecture for a new smart home product«. And, this is important, it states that it will be part of an “new cross-functional team«. Another offer also published by Amazon seeks a «Technical Program Manager, New Products – XR«.

Although the job offers veil the type of device under a mountain of veils, this does not necessarily mean that Amazon’s proposal will be as innovative as it could be deduced from the texts of the job offers. However, talk of a home device yes, it draws a little more attention, because until now the main field of development of augmented reality is found in the viewers. If Amazon is really going to try a new field to use it, we could find ourselves facing the beginning of an interesting development, so it will have to be watched with some attention.