Electronic Arts is for sale: Disney, Amazon and Apple are listed as interested

Given the changes that the industry is going through, Electronic Arts (EA) is in talks with companies to sell or merge their company.

According to reports, the closest ties have been established with Apple, Disney and Amazon.

EA seeks a boost for the new times

An emblematic video game studio of recent decades, Electronic Arts or simply known as EA, is looking for a new buyer for its operations, according to a report from puck.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, positioned the company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen as an important player in the video game industry, boasting a vast catalog and a convincing force of technical, human and economic resources.

For its part, EA is going through major changes. As well as terminated its license agreement with FIFA for the development of their classic soccer simulator, they are also in the process of expanding one of their most successful titles in recent times, Apex Legends, to the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Puck’s report points out that since announcements like Microsoft’s for the purchase of Activision Blizzard and Sony’s for the purchase of Bungie were announced, EA accelerated its interest in a possible purchase. After several attempts to sell, none managed to come to fruition.

Among the first conversations developed, the report points to one held with Comcast (under its subsidiary NBCUniversal), whose negotiations finally broke down in April, for not reaching an agreement, since EA seeks to keep its CEO, Andrew Wilson, at the helm of the company.

Also, from Puck they point out that EA initiated approaches with Netflix and other streaming platforms, which would eventually be interested in incorporating their library and development capabilities into their catalog.

Currently, Apple, Disney and Amazon are listed as potential buyers of EA. Apple could take advantage of this potential acquisition to enhance its gaming platform, Apple Arcade, or expand into a new area within this area. The video game studio has also been in talks with Amazon and Disney, seeking some sort of deal. The report indicates that details are known about a dialogue established with Disney in March, to propose a “most significant relationship”without specifying what that expression refers to.

Given the spread of this information, a spokesman for Electronic Arts was contacted by Puck. In his reply, the company representative pointed out that they do not comment on “rumors and speculation related to mergers and acquisitions”.