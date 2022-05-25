Pass the driver’s license theory the first time: five ideal Android apps to practice

If your goal is to get your driver’s license or even if you are already fully in the task, you will first have to overcome the “obstacle” of pass the theoretical exam. The fateful test of 20 questions that imposes so much respect and that generates so many headaches and nerves. But, we emphasize the “obstacle” quotes, since beyond ourselves and an always considerable percentage of chance, it is not that bad.

For arrive well prepared for the exam It is not enough just to study the driving manuals. One of the best ways to calm your nerves and get more psyched is to do tests, tests and more tests. Until they come out of the ears. And for this reason, in this post we collect up to 5+1 applications that will help you in this task so that approval is closer.

TodoTest

This is already a classic in this field. It has more than 1,200 tests based on the questions that the DGT has and that you will find on the day of the exam. In addition, it stands out not only for the classic type B cards, but also for offering test for all types of licensesincluding buses, motorcycles, trailers, etc.

TodoTest: Driving test Price: Free

Developer: Autoinet

Download at: google play

Test DGT 2022

Also available for all types of licences, this application offers the same capabilities for testing official DGT questions with over 3,500 questions. It also offers complete explanations in the answers to better understand our errors.

Test DGT 2022 Price: Free

Developer: PracticeTest

Download at: google play

Mobile Driving School

This application has, like the previous ones and all the following ones, official questions that could appear in the exam. However, it stands out especially for its learning techniquebeing able to do special tests on certain topics and offering clear and concise explanations of our mistakes so that they do not go out of our minds and we learn from them.

Mobile Driving School. DGT test Price: Free

Developer: Iteration Mobile & Vialsoft Apps

Download at: google play

Driving School Permit B Test DGT

Although it is true that this app also contains official questions, it also offers questions created specifically for the occasion. That they are not going to come out as they are in the exam may seem negative, but nothing is further from the truth, since being able to practice with other specialized questions by themes will allow you to go with greater preparation.

Driving School Permit B Test DGT Price: Free

Developer: Wheeler. Learn to drive.

Download at: google play

Traffic Signals DGT Spain

We all know the typical and usual traffic signs that are on practically any road. However, there are many other signs of minor wear that can be confusing. This application exactly focuses on signage, so that you can test your knowledge differentiating signs and guessing the meaning of others. Ideal if this is your weak point for the exam.

Driving School Permit B Test DGT Price: Free

Developer: Salvador Arnal Julian

Download at: google play

BONUS: rehearse with the tests of the DGT itself

Although the previous applications are updated and contain questions from the extensive database of the General Directorate of Traffic, there is an “official” way to practice. It is about accessing the DGT self-assessment, available via the web and accessible from the browser. Although it is true that it is more designed for desktop, it also works on mobile and you can already get an idea of ​​what the exam will be like, since the interface is identical who you will meet that day.