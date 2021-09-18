Dublin Lions Club host virtual summer wellness and music event for homeless

Dublin Lions Club, Dublin Simon Community and University College Dublin hosted a virtual summer wellness and music event for those that are experiencing homelessness.

‘Hope Fest’ took place for the fourth consecutive year from 4-7pm today.

Hope Fest usually takes place every May in the Iveagh Gardens but this wasn’t possible this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Barbers, chiropodists, yoga instructors and live performers are just some of the people that usually pull together to provide their services to Dublin’s homeless community at the event.

John Sheehy of Dublin Lions Club explained to Dublin Live that the aim of the event is to deliver a tone of hope to Dublin’s homeless.

He said:” The idea was to bring hope to them wherever they are at that time.”

The idea began when UCD contacted the Lions Club to start a wellness event.

John said: “UCD contacted the Lions Club saying that they would like to do charity work through their organisation of people.”

Pizza was delivered to 450 people staying in 17 of Dublin Simon’s community services and other supported housing centres across the greater Dublin region.

All guests received care packages including warm clothing for the winter.

A large ‘Hope’ poster was also created by Paula McGloin and put up in the charity’s centres for people to decorate.

John said that a demand for arts and crafts products was something that took him by surprise.

“It just shows that the things you might not think are that important- are.

“Even the idea of pizza, something that little bit different and just being thought of.”

A fundraising swim called ‘Dip for Hope’ at the 40ft raised over €2,380 this morning.

John said that there was a good crowd at the new addition to their event.

He said: “We had a good 30 or so people swimming at the 40ft this morning and raising a bit of money as well which is always good.”

UCD Choral Society, Lisa Hannigan and Mundy were among the artists that helped to make a music video for this year’s festival.

The group hope that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions will mean that they can return to the Iveagh Gardens next year.

“The plan is to go back to Iveagh Gardens on May of next year.”

