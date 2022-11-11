Do we need a folding iPhone? There is already one: The iPhone V and the concept is very good. (Opinion)

- Advertisement -

Folding phones have been on the market for a few years now. Samsung has been the pioneer in launching them and why not say it, it has gone from less to more. The existing models seem to have caught on with a certain public that is willing to have a clamshell phone at a gold price. The question is, do we want a folding iPhone? The specialized medium KJMX the same question has been asked, but they have gone further and han created the first folding iPhone in history: The iPhone V. The concept is very good and they show us how they have done it. The video is priceless. But do you want an iPhone V in your life?

The iPhone V is just a concept of what may come in the future

Apple has never been one to be influenced by trends. We refer to the tests since most of the functions that are being incorporated into the iPhone have already existed for a long time in other brands. However, at its own pace, the features that Apple includes are done knowing that they will work without problems. The symbiosis between hardware and software must be perfect, because if not, one of the hallmarks of the brand would be broken.

That is why, more than likely, it has not yet launched a Samsung Flip-style folding iPhone. I remember that the first launch of Samsung was not as colorful as it would have been desired. Many problems with that first folding smartphone model. It is for this reason, perhaps, that it has not caught on among users at the moment. You don’t see many on the streetIn fact, for example, I have not seen anyone with any similar model. The price must influence, but it is certain that the concept has not yet caught on.

In the past, with shell phones, like the Motorola, it did work because the size did matter and if it was small, it was better and it was very good to open the phone. But now, a phone with a large screen is wanted, it is needed because what is most used are social networks, messaging, but above all the camera. We see how Instagram is devoured and how photos are taken of almost everything around us with the desire to tell it in a Reel. For this you want a large and clear screen and for the moment, if we fold the iPhone, that may not be achieved. That it is not compatible between software and hardware.

However, the concept of iPhone V that these specialists have marked leaves a good taste in the mouth. The best of all the video begins when they show us the creation process. Is that we are talking about a folding iPhone, an iPhone V, fully functional. The Motorola concept that I was talking about before has been used, and a current model has been taken and it has been possible to close it in shell mode.

It is worth seeing, although because of the language it is difficult for us to understand everything they say at all times, but only with the images and how they have racked their brains to find a real iPhone V, It is well worth seeing.

The iPhone V becomes a very small terminal when closed, but wider, logically, something that some may not care about, but I assure you that It should not be comfortable in the pocket. That is something that Apple should improve if they are guided by this concept. A folding iPhone must be slim, so that it does not bother your pocket on a day-to-day basis.

It has all the characteristics of the latest iPhone 14 models: Ceramic, 5G, 12MP camera in its most angular format, Promotion, Super retina… etc. That is, they have taken an iPhone 14 and literally folded it.

The phone itself is strange to me, I like it, yes, but it seems strange to me. Maybe it’s because I’m not used to seeing an iPhone like that and because I also believe that, and I repeat myself, they are too wide for what people are demanding at the moment.

Even so, it is well worth watching the video not once but several times, because it shows the process of creation and manual manufacturing. That’s amazing and clears up any doubts as to why Apple hasn’t yet made a foldable iPhone. It is clear that, by power, you can.

Would you like to see an iPhone V released right now? Would you pay for the model in the video?