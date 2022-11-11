4 years of Alexa in Spain, that’s how we use it in our country

Alexa arrived in Spain 4 years ago, 4 after her birth in the United States, and was received with open arms among the population, thirsty for voice assistants that can be easily activated around the house.

With a voice warmer than that of Google or Apple, and really ingenious answers, Alexa rose like foam, and in the last year it has been used more than five billion times in Spain, a record if we take into account account that in four years it has had 11 billion interactions, almost half in the last 12 months.

During this last year there has been a growth of users of more than 40%, users who use it in the following way:

– Ask for the time, 124 million times.

– Killing curiosity with questions like “Alexa, how old is the sun” or “Alexa, what saint is today?”

– Showing affection with six million “Alexa, I love you” in the last year.

– Performing 46 million reminders.

– Defining 157 million timers and 182 million alarms.

– Using the function to create Routines to activate 591 million actions.

– Asking to manage lights and thermostats with 261 million requests.

– Check the news, 27 million times.

– Add things to the shopping list, 47 million times.

– Making calls to other people, 15 million times.

– Asking for cooking recipes, 1.6 million times through the Cookpad cooking skill.

– Playing music, 317 million hours played in the last year. The most requested song in 2022 is ‘Tacones Rojos’, by Sebastián Yatra.

– Asking for moments of meditation, with 850,000 hours of meditation skill Diana Yoga.

Impressive data that shows how an assistant is capable of improving people’s lives, keeping company and offering knowledge to “an alexa” away.