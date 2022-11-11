Very soon the Apple Music website will be your karaoke. Why?

- Advertisement -

One of the best services offered by the company with the bitten apple is Apple Music, its streaming music platform that boasts a very varied catalogue, as well as Hi-Res sound to make a difference with many of its rivals. In addition, the giant of the bitten apple does not stop releasing updates with which to improve its service. And now, it seems that the beta version of Apple Music offers a new feature. As the MacRumors colleagues collect, the official website of the Beta version of Apple Music has just introduced support so that you can see the lyrics of any song that is being played in real time. Karaoke mode arrives in the web version of Apple Music A function that we have seen for a long time in the Apple Music app for iPad and Mac, as well as in other services such as Spotify. A very curious element that can help you to know the lyrics of that song that you like so much or even use it as karaoke. And now, you will be able to use this tool in the web version of the Apple Music beta, which makes it clear that in a few weeks it will arrive on the website of the Cupertino-based giant’s streaming music service. Regarding the interface design of this karaoke mode, it doesn’t vary at all from that of Apple Music for iPhone and iPad. In this way, you will see that the lyrics move to the rhythm of the music, so you don’t lose any detail of the song. In case you don’t know the web version, in 2019 the company founded by Steve Jobs launched Apple Music for the browser, a site that allows you to enjoy all the content of the app for iPhone and Mac in the most comfortable way. A subscription to the service is required to enjoy Apple Music, but if you are a client of this streaming music platform, know that very soon you will be able to read the lyrics of the songs that are being played, whenever they are available, through the official website of Apple Music. So now it’s just a matter of being patient since, taking into account that the web version of the Apple Music beta already has this new karaoke mode to be able to see the lyrics of any song, the most normal thing is that in a few days it will land on the official website. >