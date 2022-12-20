Did you go back? Elon Musk backs down on banning third-party links on Twitter and creates poll

This Sunday (18), Twitter had communicated a change in the platform’s policies that banned the presence of links from other social networks – such as Facebook and Instagram. The negative repercussions caused Elon Musk to go public to apologize and withdraw from the decision. Still late Sunday afternoon, the new owner of the platform published an apology on his profile and said that he would always vote for major changes in the company’s policies, as you can see below:

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The Twitter team also deleted all posts to announce the new norm, as well as the platform's help page showing the changes was taken down after Musk's retreat. To top it off, the "Twitter Safety" account started a poll that questions the public about having or not "a policy that prevents the creation or use of existing accounts for the primary purpose of advertising other social media platforms"🇧🇷

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022