Did you go back? Elon Musk backs down on banning third-party links on Twitter and creates poll

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Did you go back? Elon Musk backs down on banning third-party links on Twitter and creates poll
This Sunday (18), Twitter had communicated a change in the platform’s policies that banned the presence of links from other social networks – such as Facebook and Instagram. The negative repercussions caused Elon Musk to go public to apologize and withdraw from the decision.

Still late Sunday afternoon, the new owner of the platform published an apology on his profile and said that he would always vote for major changes in the company’s policies, as you can see below:

The Twitter team also deleted all posts to announce the new norm, as well as the platform’s help page showing the changes was taken down after Musk’s retreat.

To top it off, the “Twitter Safety” account started a poll that questions the public about having or not “a policy that prevents the creation or use of existing accounts for the primary purpose of advertising other social media platforms”🇧🇷

As this text was being published, more than 315,000 responses were polled, of which 87% preferred the “No” option, that is, against the banning of links to other networks within Twitter.

This is yet another controversy involving Twitter since the purchase of Elon Musk. Among the most recent are the poll in which users voted for the billionaire to leave as head of the network, and the banning of journalists who published public flight information on the network – which contained details about Musk’s family.

And for you, should Twitter prohibit the use of links from Facebook, Instagram and other networks in your posts? Interact with us!

