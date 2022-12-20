Apple releases atrial fibrillation history function for Watch users in Brazil

Apple recently released the ‘Health’ (Health) application for iOS and iPad, the function Afib History (“history of atrial fibrillation” in Portuguese) using the company’s smart watch to track irregular heart rhythm. This novelty has just arrived for Europeian users, making it possible to use the results as a complement to routine cardiac exams.

According to information, the monitoring tool was released for iOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 operating systems recording the moments when the heart rate recorded atrial fibrillation. With the Atrial Fibrillation History, the patient can monitor the chronic disease and bring data about arrhythmia to medical appointments.