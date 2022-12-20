Apple releases atrial fibrillation history function for Watch users in Brazil

Apple recently released the ‘Health’ (Health) application for iOS and iPad, the function Afib History (“history of atrial fibrillation” in Portuguese) using the company’s smart watch to track irregular heart rhythm. This novelty has just arrived for Europeian users, making it possible to use the results as a complement to routine cardiac exams.
According to information, the monitoring tool was released for iOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 operating systems recording the moments when the heart rate recorded atrial fibrillation. With the Atrial Fibrillation History, the patient can monitor the chronic disease and bring data about arrhythmia to medical appointments.
All data can be easily queried through the Health app, displaying the estimated percentage of time your heart showed signs of AFib from the previous week, with a lower percentage meaning your heart was in AFib less often, while a higher percentage high means more often.
This information contained in the weekly report can be shared with family and friends so that others can review your atrial fibrillation history.
Use the AFIB function on iOS:
- On iPhone, open the Health app.
- Tap Browse, then tap Heart.
- Tap AFib History.
- Tap Configure, then tap Get Started.
- Enter your Date of Birth.
- Select Yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a physician and tap Continue.
- Tap Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results you can see and life factors.
- Tap Done.
Planning to buy an Apple Watch this year? Which model are you looking at? Tell us, comment!