Diablo IV and KFC Announce Limited Time In-Game Gift Partnership

Diablo IV is just around the corner, and as you’d expect, fan anticipation is already at an all-time high. In addition to the many trailers, events and server tests, Blizzard decided to intensify the campaign to promote the game this week by announcing a special promotion in partnership with the fast food chain KFC.
Customers who go to KFC and purchase items participating in the promotion will be able to unlock rewards within Diablo IV. Rewards include a weapon skin for each class. The promotion is available via partner delivery apps or at any KFC store in Europe until 06/30.
The promotion is valid only when purchasing any combo from the Double Crunch line or the Kentucky line + 1 Spicy mayonnaise. Redemption must be done through the official website, where the complete regulation of the promotion is also available.
In all, there will be five different rewards, one for each class, released one by one, weekly. To redeem the reward, you will need to access the promotion website and fill out the form with the purchase invoice number. Within 24 hours, the player will receive, by email, the Battle.net code to be redeemed.
To find out which items will be delivered each week, just follow the Diablo IV pages on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Diablo IV launches for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, with local co-op for consoles and cross-platform play and progression for all platforms.
So, ready to start your journey through the Sanctuary?