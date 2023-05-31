Diablo IV and KFC Announce Limited Time In-Game Gift Partnership

- Advertisement -

Diablo IV is just around the corner, and as you’d expect, fan anticipation is already at an all-time high. In addition to the many trailers, events and server tests, Blizzard decided to intensify the campaign to promote the game this week by announcing a special promotion in partnership with the fast food chain KFC.

Customers who go to KFC and purchase items participating in the promotion will be able to unlock rewards within Diablo IV. Rewards include a weapon skin for each class. The promotion is available via partner delivery apps or at any KFC store in Europe until 06/30. The promotion is valid only when purchasing any combo from the Double Crunch line or the Kentucky line + 1 Spicy mayonnaise. Redemption must be done through the official website, where the complete regulation of the promotion is also available.

