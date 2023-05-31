He is coming! Cubot X70 to be launched with 100 MP camera and attractive design

- Advertisement -

With launch scheduled for June 7th, the Cubot X70 will be one of the best smartphones when it comes to cost-effectiveness. Featuring a bold and futuristic design in Tech Black and Space Black colors, the Cubot X70 manages to stand out for its rear glass finish with silkscreen patterns. Also, if you enjoy taking good quality photos, the Cubot X70 has a 100 MP main rear camera. Selfies are guaranteed by the 32 MP front sensor. Want to take pictures of small objects? No problem! The 5 MP macro sensor is also highly competent.

To ensure decent performance for day-to-day use, the Cubot X70 features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The chipset works together with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. But if you want, you can also use another 12 GB of RAM in virtual mode and expand the memory with a TF card up to 1 TB. That is, with the Cubot X70 performance will not be a problem! And to ensure a good multimedia experience, the intermediate still features a 6.583-inch IPS LCD screen. This panel has a refresh rate of 120 Hz to ensure the best gaming experience possible.

To spend a few days away from the socket, the Cubot X70 has a 5,200 mAh battery. The operating system is the latest Android 13, and with it you can enjoy a number of useful features from the manufacturer. Last but not least, the Cubot X70 also has a fingerprint reader to ensure your safety.

