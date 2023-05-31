HomeTech NewsWhy Some Junmai Daiginjo Sake Can Cost Thousands of Dollars

Why Some Junmai Daiginjo Sake Can Cost Thousands of Dollars

Sake has been brewed in Japan for thousands of years. The most expensive kind, made with polished grains of rice, is called junmai daiginjo. One bottle can easily cost over $100. And the more the rice is polished, the more expensive the sake. Niizawa Brewery, in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, brews sake with rice polished to less than 1% of its original size. The most expensive bottles of this sake cost almost $10,000. We followed a master sake brewer to find out how sake is made and why some bottles can be so expensive.

X