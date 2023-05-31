Why Some Junmai Daiginjo Sake Can Cost Thousands of Dollars

- Advertisement -

Sake has been brewed in Japan for thousands of years. The most expensive kind, made with polished grains of rice, is called junmai daiginjo. One bottle can easily cost over $100. And the more the rice is polished, the more expensive the sake. Niizawa Brewery, in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, brews sake with rice polished to less than 1% of its original size. The most expensive bottles of this sake cost almost $10,000. We followed a master sake brewer to find out how sake is made and why some bottles can be so expensive.