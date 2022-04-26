MobileAndroidTech News

Diablo Immortal, a free MMORPG game for Android, iOS and PC

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Even non-gamers remember Blizzard’s Diablo series as one of the best in the industry.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

All fans of games in which we have to clear the game of monsters, finding weapons and armor, leveling up and distributing skills, we have a special memory when we talk about the first Diablo, and now a new installment designed for mobile devices is coming .

Read:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and bootloader unlock: One UI 4 beta 2 no longer locks cameras

The fact is that Activision Blizzard has published its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and has taken the opportunity to announce that Diablo Immortal will be released on Android and iOS on June 2.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The surprise is that we will also have a version for PC, in open beta version, so “licensed” gamers will also be able to enjoy the game without relying on small mobile screens.

Diablo Immortal will have cross-play and cross-progression, with controller and keyboard support on PC, so it can be enjoyed on both platforms using the same character.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

As for the plot… well, there isn’t much variation. Everything happens after Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, and the way to play will be the same. It will be a free MMORPG that cannot be enjoyed without an Internet connection.

It will, yes, have new characters, stories and additional content, but they have not given details about what additional content that will be.

If you are interested, you can give your information at this link, where there are also the trailers and screenshots of the game.

Previous articleRussian Embassy begs for garda protection to stop protestors outside its gate
Next articleLatest PS5 Update Adds Variable Refresh Rate Support
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

The real reason why jeans have those tiny pockets

The tiny pocket found in most pairs of jeans has been a mystery to most of us. It's...
Social Networks

Good news: WhatsApp reactions will be better than expected

One of the novelties that those who use the messaging application impatiently await WhatsApp is the possibility...
Tech News

Increase protection on TikTok: so you can activate your parental control

One of the most used social networks by teenagers right now is TikTok. This makes it...
Health

What is adenovirus 41, the suspect in the childhood hepatitis outbreak and why is it a dubious hypothesis

As cases continue to be identified across the northern hemisphere, the investigation into the origin of...