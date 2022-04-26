Diablo Immortal, a free MMORPG game for Android, iOS and PC

Even non-gamers remember Blizzard’s Diablo series as one of the best in the industry.

All fans of games in which we have to clear the game of monsters, finding weapons and armor, leveling up and distributing skills, we have a special memory when we talk about the first Diablo, and now a new installment designed for mobile devices is coming .

The fact is that Activision Blizzard has published its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and has taken the opportunity to announce that Diablo Immortal will be released on Android and iOS on June 2.

The surprise is that we will also have a version for PC, in open beta version, so “licensed” gamers will also be able to enjoy the game without relying on small mobile screens.

Diablo Immortal will have cross-play and cross-progression, with controller and keyboard support on PC, so it can be enjoyed on both platforms using the same character.

As for the plot… well, there isn’t much variation. Everything happens after Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, and the way to play will be the same. It will be a free MMORPG that cannot be enjoyed without an Internet connection.

It will, yes, have new characters, stories and additional content, but they have not given details about what additional content that will be.

If you are interested, you can give your information at this link, where there are also the trailers and screenshots of the game.