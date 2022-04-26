Latest PS5 Update Adds Variable Refresh Rate Support

Coming late to its main competitor, Sony has just announced on its blog that the PS5 is finally about to receive one of the most interesting updates and features of the new generation, with the inclusion of support for variable refresh rate features (better known by its acronym VRR) that improve visual performance by mitigating visual artifacts such as screen tearing.

Specifically, this technology dynamically matches your TV or monitor’s refresh rate to the console’s output, helping to render scenes faster and reduce input lag. A function that the Xbox Series and the PS5 itself included as standard since its launchblocked yes in the case of the Sony console.

And it is that since the console was initially launched, Sony itself shared that «PS5 hardware supports variable refresh rate via HDMI 2.1«. However, while the company promised us “a future system software update» Already at the end of 2020, we did not expect that the wait would take us until today.

So, from the next arrival and after the application of the next update, if our PS5 is connected through an HDMI 2.1 port on a compatible screen, VRR will automatically turn on for supported gamesto which titles already published will soon be added, such as:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

However, Sony has confirmed that this list will be constantly expanded, hand in hand with the developers themselves.

On the other hand, the company has also advanced we will have the ability to turn the VRR support feature on and off manually, being able to make use of this technology in any other game. However, it should be noted that this could cause some performance issues and display glitches depending on the specific title, our TV, and the game’s graphics settings, so it’s also not recommended to turn it on indiscriminately.