Russian Embassy begs for garda protection to stop protestors outside its gate

The Russian Embassy has begged the Irish Government for help from gardaí to stop protestors outside its gate, calling their actions “disrespectful of human dignity”.

In a lengthy letter, seen by the Irish Mirror, Putin’s puppets in Dublin have complained that people at the Embassy entrance are using “obscene language” and “harassing” officials.

We can also reveal how new Russian diplomats have flown in and out of Ireland in recent days – just weeks after the Government kicked out four of them for suspected spying.

A brazen letter from the embassy on Orwell Road, Rathgar, to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s Department on April 14, reads: “The participants of manifestations and gatherings, taking place on a daily basis at the gate of the Embassy, go far beyond the acceptable behaviour characteristic of a peaceful protest.

“In particular, they shout insulting messages, containing elements of harassment and abuse, disrespectful of human dignity, which are directed at the Embassy staff.

“During the passage of the vehicles, including those carrying minor family members of the Embassy staff, the protesters deliberately approach cars, knocking on windows, with aggressive gestures and using an obscene language.

“Therefore the Embassy requests the Department’s assistance in arranging appropriate measures by An Garda Siochana in order to prevent these unacceptable actions.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Mirror has learned that two Russian diplomatic couriers flew into Ireland last week for three days and the embassy asked the Department of Foreign Affairs for “increased Garda presence” for the two diplomats while “entering and leaving the Embassy compound”.

The two Russians jetted into Dublin on April 19 and departed on April 22 on a Turkish Airlines flight and were accompanied by a Russian diplomat from the embassy due to an “operational need to meet the couriers at the gate and see them off to the gate”.

It’s understood couriers can carry sensitive material in a diplomatic pouch without being checked.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik told the Mirror: “I think it’s a matter of concern to hear that there are visits being made to the Russian Embassy from Russian diplomats currently given the appalling level of brutality being carried out by Russia in Ukraine.

“I would like to see questions asked officially of the Russian ambassador about what is going on.

“I’ve called for his expulsion and I’m renewing that call on Minister Coveney because I think that each day the news brings more atrocities.

“We need to see more action being taken at this point.”

Ms Bacik also said she has not witnessed any abusive behaviour during her time protesting outside the gates on the embassy on Orwell Road.

She said: “I have been proud to stand outside of the embassy on lots of occasions now with the regular protesters and I want to pay tribute to the many local residents who come every day and stand against the atrocities being committed by Russia.

“I have not witnessed any aggressive or abusive behaviour.

“It’s a dignified protest but it’s clearly a protest that is utterly justified over what Russia is doing.”

