This robot caresses a cat, makes poses and can even play the piano

robot myBuddy. (photo: Elephant Robotics)

In July 2022, Elephant Robotics launched myBuddya humanoid collaborative robot dual-arm, 13-axis, powered by Raspberry Pi with multiple features, at an incredible price.

Works with multiple accessories such as suction pumps, tweezers, and more. Additionally, users can jumpstart their secondary development with build kits. artificial intelligence and detailed tutorials published by Elephant Robotics.

In 2020, the team found that the need for robotics applications was increasing, so they decided to produce a robot with multiple functions that could meet more requirements.

- Advertisement -

In the development and production process, the team encountered many difficulties. They needed at least three auxiliary control chips to develop more functions, increasing production difficulty by over 300% compared to myCobot, a 6-axis collaborative robot (cobot). The biggest problem was how to make a robot with multiple functions at an affordable and reasonable price.

caresses-a-cat- - -and-can-even.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> myCobot. (photo: Elephant Robotics) caresses-a-cat- - -and-can-even.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

After more than two years the myCobot series has been updated and transferred it to the new myBuddy based on its highly integrated product design and self-developed robot control platform.

The design of myBuddy is based on the combined rounded corners of the myCobot series, and the style of industrial design. A robot at a price of USD$ 1980 makes dual-arm cobot application development no longer a problem.

Below TechSmart explains what applications myBuddy can achieve through the characteristics and functional analysis:

- Advertisement -

The myBuddy’s single-arm working radius is 280 millimeters and the maximum payload is 250 grams.

It is light and flexible, with 13 degrees of freedom. The myBuddy’s built-in torso shaft improves the working range by more than one 400% compared to the only myCobot robotic arm, so you can perform more complicated tasks like waving flags, practicing kinematics, and AI recognition.

Independent open source support and secondary development

- Advertisement -

There are more than 100 API interfaces that can be used, and myBuddy’s lower control interfaces are open.

potential value, angles, coordinates, running speeds and other interfaces can be freely controlled, so that users can master double-arm robot application research, movement trajectory planning, action development, and visual recognition.

In software, myBuddy is compatible with multiple programming environments. Users can also control myBuddy to get real-time speed position (response time up to 20 milliseconds).

robot myBuddy. (photo: Elephant Robotics)

Deep learning in robot vision and virtual reality control

myBuddy has a 7-inch interactive screen, two 2 million pixel HD cameras and over 20 built-in dynamic facial expressions.

Integrated cameras support area location positioning, object recognition and QR codes. myBuddy can achieve face and body recognition, motion simulation and trajectory tracking with cameras.

With rapid development and high technologythe technology of virtual reality is starting to become an area of ​​independent research and development, so Elephant Robotics decided to build a wireless virtual reality control feature on myBuddy.

In this role, users can not only experience human-robot interaction and carry out some dangerous science experiments, but also explore more basic principles and applications of wireless control in cobots, such as underwater exploration, remotely piloted vehicles and space exploration. In the future, myBuddy can be used as a surgeon in support of a virtual surgical system.

Dual arm collaboration with various accessories

myBuddy has more flexibility, maneuverability and carrying capacity than the single myCobot robotic arm.

The ability to grab and move objects has been effectively improved on both rigid and flexible objects, and effectively avoids any collision between the two arms when working.

With these accessories, myBuddy can perform more applications in science and education. For example, after installing a clamp you can grab test tubes and pour liquids; or if you have one hand on, he has the ability to pet a cat or play a .