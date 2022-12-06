Cyberpunk 2077: multiplayer mode was canceled due to the game’s troubled launch

Although Cyberpunk 2077 no longer presents the problems it had at its launch and CD Projekt Red managed to turn the game around to make it profitable, we cannot deny that the title marked the video game industry in a very negative way, frustrating the expectations of the players and failing to deliver what it promised.

Even knowing that the game’s DLC is on the way and a sequel has already been confirmed, many wonder what happened to the multiplayer mode of the first game, which had been announced before launch and ended up falling by the wayside.