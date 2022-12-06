Microsoft prepares improvements to the Edge browsing experience on Windows, Linux and Mac

Microsoft Edge received an update to version 108 last Monday (05) with a focus on security and performance improvements. In addition to these changes, big tech seems to be working on some big new features for the browser experience with the addition of a mysterious flag in the Experiments called “Project Kodiak”🇧🇷 The marker can be found in Edge Canary version 110.0.1544.0. Microsoft has not revealed details about this function, but describes that “users will have a better browsing experience in their personal and professional lives” and highlights that the news will be available for Windows, Linux and Mac users.

We tested enabling the new Experiments option in Edge Canary for Windows 11, but no noticeable changes were found in the user interface, performance or usability in quick visits to different websites, so it’s possible that the software giant is still working to bring this to fruition. mysterious “Project Kodiak”. - Advertisement - Although it is too early to deduce any information, it is possible that the project only means a performance improvement for the browser. In a more radical bet, Edge could see changes to its polished layout, but based on the description, we assume we still won’t have full integration with the Windows 11 design.

The operating system’s native browser is increasing its installed base, and has an incredible performance in the browser market with 11.17% share, according to statcounter🇧🇷 Edge has overtaken Apple’s Safari users, but it’s still a long way from Google Chrome, the leader with more than 66% of the slice.