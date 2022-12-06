The most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One more year, YouTube has launched the list of the 10 videos that have obtained the most views throughout the year which is about to end.

In addition, this year YouTube has also released a list of the 10 most viewed Shorts in our country. The Shorts were launched in Spain at the beginning of 2022 and are content in vertical format, which can be easily edited and which imitate TikTok videos or Instagram Reels. The Shorts can be monetized as of January 2023 and constitute one of the most important bets for the Google-owned company for next year.

These are the 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in 2022:

The Wild Project #139 ft IlloJuan | Her relationship with Masi, The importance of her family, The Timing – The Wild Project

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 – Grand Final – Full Show – Live Stream – Turin – Eurovision Song Contest

I GIVE €300 TO THE ONE WHO MAKES ME LAUGH THE MOST | IF YOU LAUGH YOU LOSE 13 – Ibai

These Dogs Are Banned Worldwide – Crazy Mouse

I went back to First Grade for a Day – MrBeast in Spanish

OSCARS 2022 | WILL SMITH SLAP CHRIS ROCK | THE COUNTRY – The Country

100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool – Mr.Heang Update

Closing of the live transfer market | BRAND – BRAND

GREAT YOUTUBERS MATCH 2 (DjMaRiiO vs TheGrefg) THE REVANCH – DjMaRiiO

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show – NFL