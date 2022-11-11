Court grants injunction suspending iKEG website after fraud allegations

Last Wednesday (9), the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJ-SP) issued an injunction that takes down the website of iKEG, a company specialized in selling thermal products – such as cups, bottles and beer coolers –, after receiving a series of fraud reports. In the decision, within the process number 1116309-15.2022.8.26.0100, Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho pointed out that the action promoted by the Public Ministry was initiated to investigate abusive practice, since the complaint found that the website did not deliver the products to the consumers, nor did the amounts paid be refunded.

The document also points to the existence of more than 460 records in Procon, as well as more than 330 complaints in Reclame Aqui. In addition, the company did not respond to customer complaints. The judge also highlights violations of articles 30 and 35 of the Consumer Protection Code. - Advertisement - To complete, it explains that the suspension of activities and the blocking of the web page may prevent further damage to other customers. “The suspension of the defendant’s activities and the blocking of the website, at this time, is a reasonable and proportionate measure to prevent the continuation of the abusive practice by the defendant and avoid irreparable damage to consumers.” Renata Martins de Carvalho Judge of the 17th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo

