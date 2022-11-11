Apple removed half a million apps from the App Store in 3 months, report reveals

Data from a report promoted by Finance in Bold (Finbold) reveals that the number of applications available from the App Store, the native store for iOS and iPadOS operating systems, has suffered a huge drop in recent months, reaching the lowest level since 2015, the year in which the number of apps made available was less than 1.6 million.

According to the survey, in the 3rd quarter of 2022, 1,642,759 applications were registered in the App Store, a number that, despite being high, corresponds to a low of 24.79% compared to the 2nd quarter of the year, a period in which the amount of applications offered was 2,184,456, that is, more than 541 thousand apps were withdrawn or suspended.