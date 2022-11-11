Apple removed half a million apps from the App Store in 3 months, report reveals

Data from a report promoted by Finance in Bold (Finbold) reveals that the number of applications available from the App Store, the native store for iOS and iPadOS operating systems, has suffered a huge drop in recent months, reaching the lowest level since 2015, the year in which the number of apps made available was less than 1.6 million.
According to the survey, in the 3rd quarter of 2022, 1,642,759 applications were registered in the App Store, a number that, despite being high, corresponds to a low of 24.79% compared to the 2nd quarter of the year, a period in which the amount of applications offered was 2,184,456, that is, more than 541 thousand apps were withdrawn or suspended.
apparently, this high rate of removal is related to the change in rules announced by Apple so that developers can offer their apps on the App Store🇧🇷 Current policy dictates that applications with few updates or potentially dangerous are removed from the service.
“Previously, Apple had not set any timelines for removing apps, but the recent update emphasized that the App Store cleanup is an ongoing process and will evaluate apps, removing apps that no longer work as intended, do not adhere to revised guidelines, or need to be removed. updated”, notes Finbold.
Although Apple usually removes many applications simultaneously, this action is not exclusive to Apple, as Google also acts strongly in removing unwanted apps from the Play Store.
