Corsair releases new DDR5 kits optimized for Ryzen 7000

The American company has confirmed the launch of new DDR5 memory kits for new AMD 7000 processors. has confirmed that these new kits will be integrated into its three main families of RAM modules, the Dominator Platinum, Vengeance RGB and Vengeance series. All of them will be compatible with the technology amd expowhich allows you to overclock in a single click.

All of these new RAM kits will be available with frequencies up to 6,000 MHza level that, as we mentioned at the time, will be the optimal maximum to accompany the Ryzen 7000, since they will be able to work in 1:1 mode with said frequency, but will enter 1:2 mode if we exceed it.

The Serie Corsair Dominator Platinum It is the top of the range within the RAM memory catalog of the American firm. It not only has a unique design, but also comes with a high-quality cooling system (DHX), has a 12-zone RGB LED lighting system with the technology Corsair Capellix and is “clad” in aluminum.

On the other hand, the series Corsair Vengeance RGB It is presented as a cheaper option than the previous one, but it maintains the aluminum heatsink and the RGB LED lighting, what happens to be 10 zones. Its build quality also borders on a high level, and the distribution of the lighting system makes it look great in any setting.

Finally we have the Corsair Vengeance series, which adopts a much more discreet and simple design, with a focus starkly minimalist and a very tight size. It maintains a high build quality, and comes with a heatsink made of aluminum. Ideal for those who are looking for the best price-performance value and do not need RGB LED lighting.

All of these new kits will be available in configurations of up to 64GB capacity (2 x 32GB), and as we have indicated, they will integrate perfectly with the new AMD platform. I do not yet have details on the sale prices or an exact availability date, but I will share it with you as soon as I get more information.