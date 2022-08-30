Madness Ventures, the support program for mobile game projects

- Advertisement -

Product is proud to present Madness Venturesa unique project incubation that is designed to give support for studios so they can develop and release free games (free to play) based on chance. Product Madness’ goal with this global program is to encourage the creation of innovative mobile games that shape the future of mobile gaming.

What makes this incubation program different from the rest is the level of support offered by Product Madness, a leading mobile game development company responsible for the caliber of successes Heart of Vegas, Cashman Casino and Lightning Link. In addition to the opportunity to obtain financing for each stage of the development of their , applicants who enter the program will have access to the company’s resources and will be able to connect with the most reputable talent in the industry, including experienced mentors, and service providers. services and creative and commercial resources key to the success of your projects.

According to Zvika Pakula, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, “Madness Ventures is the dream incubator for the most ambitious game developers whose idea of ​​mobile gaming is innovative and free, and designed around chance”,

- Advertisement -

“Product Madness’s unique approach to game development brings together the best in visual design, digital entertainment and marketing. With a catalog of globally successful titles developed in-house, we are ready to support the next generation of game developers with our expertise. Our team’s passion for innovation and creativity is the key to Madness Ventures, and I don’t think a program like this has ever been seen before,” added Pakula.

Incubation phases of the Madness Ventures program

Phase 1 – Prototyping + testing. Financing of the first prototypes, new user acquisition tests and market tests.

Phase 2 – Complete prototype. After overcoming the challenges of the first phase, the financing of the complete prototype of the game begins.

Stage 3 – Strategic Agreement – ​​Full game development and worldwide distribution based on studio partnership terms.

- Advertisement -

Madness Ventures offers full creative independence to all developers and full ownership of the IP. And all this further supported by the continuous support and guidance of its panel of expert mentors. The program aims to ensure that the most promising games have the opportunity to achieve the greatest success through Product Madness’ innovative approach and creativity.

Product Madness has an unwavering commitment to responsible gameplay, and all new games will have the support and trust of its label, which guarantees its correct operation and the player’s enjoyment as the main premise.

Game Requirements:

The Madness Ventures incubator is looking for developers or teams to submit early-stage mobile game ideas. Games can be of any genre, but must meet the following requirements:

- Advertisement -

– Games based on chance: the main game must be based on the probability of random results

– Innovative: games must include innovative elements that can easily distinguish them from the competition.

– Ambitious and scalable: Games must have broad appeal and commercial potential.

How to apply?

To be eligible for the program, each game developer must submit an application and a detailed submission based on a guided questionnaire.

Website Link: https://madnessventures.productmadness.com/

The program is already underway since last August 9. The application acceptance process will be carried out through the website itself, and can be applied as long as the established terms and conditions are met. Once accepted into the Madness Ventures program, game development will begin with the first of three incubation stages. Each of these stages will be funded so that the team can focus exclusively on developing the game.