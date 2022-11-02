Coronavirus: China locks down city with biggest iPhone factory due to new outbreak

The new coronavirus pandemic has not come to an end. As new outbreaks emerge, certain countries seek to resume some measures to contain the disease. This is the case of China, with its “zero Covid” policy. The Asian country has determined a new seven-day lockdown in the city with the largest iPhone factory in the world. Foxconn’s plant in Zhengzhou, capital of the central province of Henan, had to be evacuated in a hurry, including jumping over the fence outside the factory, as a result of the decision of the local government.

The city’s airport zone has imposed a silent management measure, by preventing all residents from leaving, in addition to allowing only approved vehicles on roads within that area. So people started running to try to leave the place. Foxconn had said that employees would maintain their “normal production” of the latest models of the iPhone 14 family and even said that it would be cooperating with the government to organize the departure of employees who wanted to leave the factory, as well as maintaining a ” bubble” to isolate them and prevent further contamination.