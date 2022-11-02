Microsoft would be thinking about creating low-cost PCs with ads and Windows 365

Microsoft may consider making PCs cheaper, when planning computers powered by Windows 365 cloud computing and ads. The information comes from a job listing, discovered by the website. ZDNet. According to the Microsoft Careers listing, there would be a position for Senior Manager of Software Engineering. In the details, it appears that the vacancy would be for someone who can help “to chart a new direction for the Windows experience and business model”.

In addition, the listing itself even mentions low-cost PCs, with advertising and subscriptions, as well as new hardware devices directly in the cloud, whether at work or in general use. There are also a series of Microsoft products by name, such as Windows 365 and a Windows Incubation Team, a team recently created to "leading the next wave of cloud innovation for Windows". This would include a new hybrid application model, to extend local computing to the virtual environment.