Microsoft would be thinking about creating low-cost PCs with ads and Windows 365

Microsoft may consider making PCs cheaper, when planning computers powered by Windows 365 cloud computing and ads. The information comes from a job listing, discovered by the website. ZDNet.

According to the Microsoft Careers listing, there would be a position for Senior Manager of Software Engineering. In the details, it appears that the vacancy would be for someone who can help “to chart a new direction for the Windows experience and business model”.

Windows 365 is a cloud version of Microsoft’s operating system | Image: Reproduction

In addition, the listing itself even mentions low-cost PCs, with advertising and subscriptions, as well as new hardware devices directly in the cloud, whether at work or in general use.

There are also a series of Microsoft products by name, such as Windows 365 and a Windows Incubation Team, a team recently created to “leading the next wave of cloud innovation for Windows”. This would include a new hybrid application model, to extend local computing to the virtual environment.

It is worth noting that Windows 365 consists of a “cloud” version of the Microsoft operating system, launched in August 2021 with a focus on business use, at a monthly cost of R$114.30. It remains to be seen whether it will pay off to pay less on a PC and maintain a monthly subscription for the long term.

What are your expectations for a cheaper PC model with ads and Windows 365 subscription? Tell us in the space for comments.

