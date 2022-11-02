Sony releases Android 13 update for Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV phones

Sony announced this Wednesday (2) the release of the update with Android 13 for its Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV phones. The first had been made official in May of this year, while the second was announced in early September. The information came through a publication of the Japanese manufacturer, on its profile on social networks. She explains that the update comes with the latest features of Google’s operating system, but without giving details on the compilation and size of the installation. See below:

Both the Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV are classified as top-of-the-line from Sony. They have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, accompanied by a triple set of rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery. - Advertisement - The difference between them is mainly in size. That’s because the older smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch OLED screen, versus a 6.1-inch – of the same material – on the latest model. Both with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Among the key features coming with Android 13 are more home screen and icon customizations, new media playback control, privacy improvements, and blocked notifications by default. If you have a unit of the Xperia family devices covered by the update, if you have not received the update via OTA, you can manually check it in the settings. Have you already received Android 13 on your mobile? Report your experience to us!

compare

Xperia 5 IV vs Xperia 1 IV