Concept shows iPhone 15 with USB-C, Dynamic Island and Always On Display

O R54MD channel at the youtube published an iPhone 15 concept adding some of the news expected to arrive in Apple’s new smartphone lineup. In this regard, it is worth mentioning the Dynamic Islandfeature that is present in the Pro and Pro Max models of the devices launched this year and that may appear in the most basic ones in the next generation.

Production then emphasizes this and other details in what may become the device launched next year. Including, a point that the video draws attention to is the fact that the item features USB-C in the charging port. It is worth remembering that the apple must finally give up the door lightning on their cell phones.