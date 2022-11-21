Concept shows iPhone 15 with USB-C, Dynamic Island and Always On Display

O R54MD channel at the youtube published an iPhone 15 concept adding some of the news expected to arrive in Apple’s new smartphone lineup. In this regard, it is worth mentioning the Dynamic Islandfeature that is present in the Pro and Pro Max models of the devices launched this year and that may appear in the most basic ones in the next generation.
Production then emphasizes this and other details in what may become the device launched next year. Including, a point that the video draws attention to is the fact that the item features USB-C in the charging port. It is worth remembering that the apple must finally give up the door lightning on their cell phones.
The video also presents other interesting features for the future Apple smartphone, such as an upgrade to the camera, which has a main lens of 48MP and a helper 12MP Ultra Wide🇧🇷 The screen, in turn, receives the “Always On Display” and 120 Hz of refresh rate. The displayed concept also takes into account the Plus model.
In general, the look has not changed compared to what the apple has been showing in its releases lately. Still, it’s interesting to see how the publication has details that make it look like something from the manufacturer itself. Finally, the video still ‘confirms’ the arrival of the chip A16 Bionic for the models.
In any case, it is clear that this is just a concept and that a lot of new things should appear among the rumors about the new generation of Apple cell phones. Until the items are released, other concepts must emerge on the internet.