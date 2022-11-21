Team Ninja confirms plans for Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots

Team Ninja has revealed that it plans to develop reboots for its most successful franchises, Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive, soon. The information was revealed by the president of the company in an interview. According to Ruliweb, Fumihiko Yasuda said during the G-Star conference in Busan that he will bring news to fans as soon as possible.

During his presentation, a slide showed Team Ninja's franchises along with the title "The Future of Team Ninja – Reboot of Popular Series". Yasuda has revealed in other opportunities that he had the desire to revive the Ninja Gaiden franchise several times. Tecmo's action adventure hasn't received a main game since 2012's Ninja Gaiden. Yasuda, director of Nioh and its sequel, was the level designer for Ninja Gaiden 2 and the third title, taking over from series creator Tomonobu Itagaki. Last year, the saga won a collection.