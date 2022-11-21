Team Ninja confirms plans for Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots

Team Ninja has revealed that it plans to develop reboots for its most successful franchises, Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive, soon.
The information was revealed by the president of the company in an interview. According to Ruliweb, Fumihiko Yasuda said during the G-Star conference in Busan that he will bring news to fans as soon as possible.
During his presentation, a slide showed Team Ninja’s franchises along with the title “The Future of Team Ninja – Reboot of Popular Series”. Yasuda has revealed in other opportunities that he had the desire to revive the Ninja Gaiden franchise several times.
Tecmo’s action adventure hasn’t received a main game since 2012’s Ninja Gaiden. Yasuda, director of Nioh and its sequel, was the level designer for Ninja Gaiden 2 and the third title, taking over from series creator Tomonobu Itagaki. Last year, the saga won a collection.
In an interview with VGC last year, Yasuda said he had no plans for a new chapter in the Ninja Gaiden franchise, but he did say he wants to return to the series one day.
This year, when asked again, he said “all the pieces” needed to fall into place for a new game to be developed, and expressed excitement about handing the franchise over to another outside developer or newer team.
However, he said that for that to happen, the company would need to understand what fans would like to make a title that respects the franchise’s past.