Complete guide to find the cheapest gasoline with the help of your mobile

There are things that never change, like the price of gasoline is through the roof, to the point that any small reduction in the price of fuel is more than welcome, even if we have to go a little further to refuel. For this, it is necessary to be able to locate the nearby gas stations that have the cheapest price for the fuel of our car.

If, like practically all drivers, you are looking for and capturing the cheapest gas station in your area, your mobile can help you. here we will see Four ways to find cheap gasoline with the help of your mobile Android.

With Google Maps

It is very likely that you already have Google Maps installed on your mobile and use it as a map application, so you will be pleased to know that you can also use the application to find the cheapest service stations in the areashowing the price of fuel directly on the map, when searching for gas stations.

Google Maps isn’t a specialized gas price app, so don’t expect filters for fuel types or a quick way to compare prices. However, if you open the details of a service station you will be able to see the prices of each type of fuel.

Prices are also shown at view nearby gas stations in list form (by clicking View List, overlaid on the map), which can make it easier for you to compare prices. In summary, this is what you have to do to find cheap gasoline with Google Maps:

Put the map in the area where you plan to refuel

Search for “Petrol Stations” or press the button with the search, below the search bar

Nearby gas stations with their prices are shown on the map

If you prefer to see a list, tap See list

Tap on a gas station to see the prices of all types of fuel

With Gasofapp, GassAll and similar apps

GasofApp

Those who go looking for the cheapest gas station in the area as often as possible need something more specialized than Google Maps. The good news is that lately there has been a proliferation of applications whose sole purpose is to show the gas prices around yousuch as GasoffApp.

There are several similar applications, although they work more or less the same: they will show you on the map and in the form of a list the nearest service stations and their prices, with the advantage of being able to sort them by price, distance or other filters. The advantage of these apps is that you can also put the type of fuel you are interested in, to be able to compare more easily. These are the best applications to check gas prices on Android:

GasofApp

Instant gas price

GasAll

Gas stations Spain

cheapest gas station

fuelio

Without installing anything, with a website

Diesel or Gasoline

If you prefer not to install anything, you can always use websites to check gas prices in your area. Two of the best options are the web of Diesel or Gasoline and a OCU special search engine. In both cases, the websites are perfectly adapted so that you can use them on your mobile or on a PC.

The Diesel or Gasoline website can search for nearby gas stations using all kinds of filters and see the results on the map, with all charts showing price changes over time. In the OCU search engine it is similar: you choose the zone, the search area and the type of fuel and then you will be able to see the results on the map and in a list.

Diesel or Gasoline

OCU

While driving, on Android Auto

If you are already in the car, your mobile can help you find cheap gas directly from Android Auto. To do this you have two options: using Google Maps or with the specialized application Gasolinera+. Google Maps shows you the price of gasoline in Android Auto when you touch a service station to see its details, although it is not very practical since you cannot see the data on the map to be able to compare. That is, you would need to go one by one.

Much more comfortable is to use Gas Station+, a payment application (it costs only 0.99 euros) and allows you to choose the fuel type and search radius to show the gas stations in the area and their prices clearly visible. By touching one of these gas stations you will be able to obtain some additional information such as the address, the price of each type of fuel and start a route directly to the service station.