How to format locked iPhone without/with PC 2022

There are many reasons why you would have to restore an iPhone that has been blocked, perhaps many more than you imagine. For example, if the screen has stopped working for no apparent reason and is not responding, you will need to format your iPhone, or if you have entered the unlock code incorrectly several times. This can happen, because you may forget what that code was or you may be typing a number wrong without realizing it. It may also happen that you have lost your Apple ID, or that someone who will no longer use it has given you the device and has not provided you with the password.

It is possible that you have come to this article for one of those reasons (or perhaps for any other) and that you have to format your locked iPhone. Don’t worry because this is very simple, and we are going to explain how to do it, whether you have a PC or not.

There are several options, but we are going to tell you about the most reliable and secure one. We have been testing in recent weeks the best software that you can use to format your locked iPhone.

Is about PassFab iPhone Unlocker, a very easy-to-use tool that will show you that, although it may seem complicated, formatting a locked iPhone is extremely simple, and can be done by anyone. In addition, it is a process that will allow you, in addition to regaining access to your mobile, you will be able to start using it again normally and with all its capacity. You will see how we get you out of trouble with this article!

How to format your locked iPhone with PassFab iPhone Unlocker

The first thing you need to do is to download PassFab iPhone Unlocker software for free on your computer, regardless of whether you have iTunes on it or not. In addition, you will see that it is much easier to format your iPhone with this program than to do it with iCloud or applications like Find My iPhone, since it does not require you to log in with the Apple ID, which may be that you have forgotten it as we have seen, or any other circumstance.

So, to play it safe and make the whole process very easy, we will download PassFab iPhone Unlocker from any Windows PC, but also from a Mac computer, which is an advantage, and you will have to install it as if it were any other program on your team.

Once you have it installed, open PassFab iPhone Unlocker and press the “Start” button. It will ask you to connect the iPhone you want to format, do it, using the USB cable to the computer, making sure, yes, that it has at least half of the battery charged. This is necessary to make sure that during the formatting process the iPhone will not be turned off, which will interrupt the process.

Once the iPhone is connected, you will see that the software automatically recognizes your device. The following screen will appear:

The program will ask you to type a series of keys on the iPhone or iPad you want to unlock, which will then sync the device with PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

In addition, the program will guide you if you have to put your phone in recovery or DFU mode, depending on the model of your iPhone. Don’t worry because they are very intuitive steps.

When you have completed the whole process, you will be able to download the latest version of iOs and the firmware that allows you to format the iPhone. You will only have to choose where you want it to be saved when it is downloaded to your computer.

When it downloads, something that will only take a few minutes, click on “Start unlocking” and the process will begin. Do not disconnect the iPhone or iPad during the unlocking process, otherwise it will be interrupted. You will see that in just a few minutes your iPhone will be formatted and you will be able to use it again without any problem, since it will be unlocked, as this screen will confirm:

As you can see, you don’t need anything more than PassFab iPhone Unlocker to format your iPhone or iPad without much trouble. Now it will no longer be locked and you can configure it as if it were new: choose a new unlock code, activate Face ID or Touch ID… and install your backup in the cloud if you have it, to recover all the data you had.

So, whether you have a PC or not -since you can also download it for free from a Mac computer-, now get the free trial version of PassFab iPhone Unlocker and you will see how easy it is to format your iPhone.

