Clean up your timeline on Twitter: make retweets disappear

One of the things that makes you particularly angry when accessing Twitter is not finding the news you want to see quickly, such as what your contacts have published or the most important news. Well, can be the reason for this, but you can easily remove them from your sight so that they stop bothering you. These contents are positive for users, since they allow expanding what is published to reach many more people and, therefore, the interactions are much greater (which is what social networks are all about). But, on the contrary, they can end up annoying in the because what you want to see is not quickly accessed, and you have to search specifically many times. Well, you can save this without having to resort to a third-party application. How to remove retweets from your timeline The steps that you will see below are the ones you have to take in the Twitter mobile application, which is the one that is generally used to check what is new on the platform at any time. place. Basically, what is done is to use the back-end code of the message in question to establish the configuration that you want to achieve. This is what you have to do: The first thing you have to do is enter the Twitter application indicating your credentials to access your account. Now click on the image that represents your profile that is at the top of the screen and, Among the options that you will see appear, you must choose Settings and privacy. You access a new screen that has a multitude of options, look for Privacy and security and click on it. The next thing is to use the Mute and block section, which is in the Middle part of the screen. Here you go to Silenced Words and now you have to click on Add in the bottom right. Type "RT @". Without adding anything. Going back to the timeline on Twitter now check that there are no visible retweets and, therefore, you have everything much easier. You are finished. As you can see, everything is very simple and, if you wish, you can reverse the configuration that you have established in the same section in which you wrote that the messages we are talking about will be left out of the timeline. In this way, Twitter will work as usual again.